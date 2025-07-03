About half of people who died of cancer in Japan in 2021 are seen to have consulted with doctors about where they wanted to spend the end of their lives, the National Cancer Center said in a report released Thursday.

About 60% of cancer patients were able to spend their last days at places where they wished to be, the report showed. Both figures increased from the previous survey conducted in 2017 to 2018.

Active conversations between patients and doctors may have been partially due to restrictions on visits implemented by hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cancer center said.