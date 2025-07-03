The Hong Kong government said Wednesday it will propose legislation to recognize a limited set of rights for same-sex couples whose marriages are registered abroad, as it seeks to comply with a landmark court ruling.

The city's top judges had unanimously defined marriage as "confined to opposite-sex couples" in September 2023. But the same ruling also ordered the government to create an "alternative framework" within two years that recognizes same-sex couples' legal rights.

In a policy paper published on Wednesday, the Hong Kong government wrote that it "recommends legislation to allow same-sex couples to apply for registration under a newly established registration mechanism."