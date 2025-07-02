The White House said Tuesday it is halting some key weapons shipments to Ukraine that were promised under the previous administration for Kyiv's battle against the Russian invasion.

Stopping the delivery of munitions and other military aid including air defense systems likely would be a blow to Ukraine as it contends with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the 3-year-old war.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD (Department of Defense) review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in an email.