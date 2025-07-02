U.S. President Donald Trump’s multitrillion-dollar tax bill is running into Republican resistance in the House as moderate and ultra-conservative GOP lawmakers threaten to defy him and sink his domestic agenda.

House lawmakers are returning to Washington from a holiday week to vote Wednesday on the Senate version of the bill, which squeaked through that chamber on Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote.

The House passed its own version of the measure in May by a one-vote margin. But several Republicans who were strong-armed into voting for that bill are now vowing to oppose the Senate-passed measure, putting Trump’s self-imposed July 4 deadline at risk.