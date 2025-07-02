The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is proposing cutting about 18% of its workforce and slashing $1.5 billion from its budget, including terminating programs to protect coastal communities and research that supports better forecasts and natural disaster prediction.

At least 2,256 positions, out of 12,596, have been targeted for elimination, according to a budget estimate released Monday. NOAA’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research office, described as "the engine that drives the next-generation” of science and technology, will be eliminated, with some of its functions going to other departments.

The string of cuts and eliminations outlined in the budget include the termination of the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, aimed at helping sustain coastal communities and economies. The budget would also terminate a program that provides research grants to academic institutions and nongovernmental organizations.