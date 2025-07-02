British F-35B carrier-borne fighter aircraft could potentially be landing and taking off from one of Japan's de facto aircraft carriers soon, as members of a U.K. carrier strike group are set to reach Japanese waters in August in the final leg of a monthslong Indo-Pacific deployment.

The Japan Times understands that part of the joint activities could include having F-35Bs from the Royal Navy’s Prince of Wales aircraft carrier touch down on and take off from the deck of the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Kaga carrier as the partner navies seek to boost interoperability.

If confirmed, the drills, which could include information exchanges on F-35B operations, would come as the MSDF is set to begin receiving the first of 42 F-35Bs being procured from the United States, most of which it aims to deploy from its two recently refitted Izumo-class carriers.