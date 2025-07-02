The Asaichi-dori morning market street in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, registered the largest year-on-year drop among the 2025 highest roadside land prices surveyed by tax offices across Japan, according to National Tax Agency data released Tuesday.

The latest prices of land facing major roads in Japan announced by the agency reflected for the first time the impact of a massive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024.

The roadside land price for a plot in the Asaichi-dori area plunged 16.7%, a stark contrast to a 4.5% decline in the previous year.