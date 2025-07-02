In an update from the 2014 plan, the government adopted a plan Tuesday to reduce the estimated number of deaths from a possible megaquake in the Nankai Trough off the country's Pacific coast by 80% over the next decade.

The target is included in a revised basic plan to promote disaster prevention measures, which was adopted at the day's Central Disaster Prevention Council meeting, marking the first full revision of the original plan drawn up in 2014.

According to the latest estimate disclosed in March, the death toll is expected to reach up to about 298,000.