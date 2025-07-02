U.S. President Donald Trump should visit Hiroshima to see the effects of nuclear weapons, the city's mayor said Wednesday after the U.S. leader likened the 1945 atomic bombings to recent airstrikes on Iran.

"It seems to me that he does not fully understand the reality of the atomic bombings, which, if used, take the lives of many innocent citizens, regardless of whether they were friend or foe, and threaten the survival of the human race," Mayor Kazumi Matsui told reporters.

"I wish that President Trump would visit the bombed area to see the reality of the atomic bombing and feel the spirit of Hiroshima, and then make statements," Kazumi said.