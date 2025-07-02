A senior member of a Philippines-based Japanese crime ring that allegedly masterminded a series of robbery and fraud cases across Japan pleaded guilty at the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Tomonobu Kojima, 47, who belonged to the group whose members called themselves "Luffy," said, "There is no mistake" regarding his charges of aiding robberies and committing fraud.

Kojima, who became the first senior member of the group to stand trial, allegedly recruited perpetrators on X. The trial is drawing attention as it may uncover how tasks were assigned within the group and reveal the flow of criminal proceeds. A verdict will be handed down on July 23.

Public prosecutors said in their opening statement that the defendant entered the Philippines around the summer of 2018, joining the fraud group organized by Yuki Watanabe, 41. Kojima, who managed crime proceeds, played an important role next to Watanabe, they said.

Kojima allegedly recruited people on social media to carry out "shady" part-time jobs and gave the contact information of the perpetrators to other senior members of the group, the prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the defendant allegedly introduced to the group between October and December 2022 perpetrators of robbery cases including in Tokyo and Yamaguchi Prefecture. He also has been accused of swindling some ¥54 million in cash.

Three other senior members of the group — Kiyoto Imamura, 41, and Toshiya Fujita, 41, in addition to Watanabe — have also been indicted. It remains to be seen when their trials will start.