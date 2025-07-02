The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of the Air Self-Defense Force will perform over the venue of the Osaka Expo on July 12 and 13, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The commemorative flight was initially scheduled for April 13, when the six-month event kicked off, but was canceled soon after the planes took off that day due to bad weather.

On both July 12 and 13, Blue Impulse aircraft are slated to depart from Kansai International Airport at around 2:40 p.m.

As originally planned, the planes will fly over major tourist attractions including Tsutenkaku tower and Osaka Castle, both in the city, and the "Tower of the Sun" monument in nearby Suita. The tower was the symbol of the 1970 World Expo.

The aircraft will then fly over the venue of the ongoing expo on Yumeshima Island for about 15 minutes from around 3 p.m.

"Many people have asked us to reschedule the Blue Impulse flights," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a news conference Tuesday. "We will conduct the performance to further enhance the excitement of the memorable expo."