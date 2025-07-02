Thailand’s ruling coalition was already fraying when a court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday, raising fresh doubts about her survival, the country’s economy and the future of a dynasty that has loomed over the Southeast Asian nation for decades.

In a blow to a country long plagued by political instability, the Constitutional Court sidelined the 38-year-old leader over a complaint linked to a leaked phone call in which she appeared to criticize the army and side with Cambodia in a border dispute — a potential breach of conduct under the constitution. She has 15 days to respond. For now, Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit leads a shaky coalition.

The developments couldn’t come at a worse time for Thailand: once feted as an Asian Tiger economy for its export-led growth, the country is mired in slow growth relative to its peers, with households burdened by debt, a budget bill outstanding and the imminent threat of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs weighing down expectations. The government slashed its 2025 growth forecast by a full percentage point to 1.3% in May.