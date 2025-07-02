Australia plans new measures to strip funding from child care centers that fall short of safety norms after a Melbourne man was charged with more than 70 offenses over child sex abuse in a case that alarmed thousands of families.
The incident has revived scrutiny of Australia’s early child care sector less than a year after a former worker was jailed for life over the sexual abuse of almost 70 children.
Police said on Tuesday they had arrested and charged in May a 26-year-old child care worker from the state of Victoria, whom they identified as Joshua Brown, with the offenses involving eight victims between the ages of five months and two years.
