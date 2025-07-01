President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating U.S. sanctions on Syria, aiming to boost the nation’s struggling economy and support the new government after rebels overthrew President Bashar Assad last year.

The order removes various sanctions on Syria, effective July 1, while keeping those on Assad, "his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, ISIS or its affiliates, and Iranian proxies,” according to the White House, referring to the Islamic State group.

Trump’s move is part of an effort to "promote and support the country’s path to stability and peace,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. "He’s committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”