Naoyuki Teramoto, a 54-year-old nursing home worker from the city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, lost 10 members of his family in the New Year’s Day earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula last year.

After a year of silence, he is now sharing his story in hopes the tragedy is not forgotten.

“I don’t want people to forget,” Teramoto said in an interview. He avoided talking about his loved ones for the first year after the disaster but has since begun working as a storyteller and volunteer in the quake-hit areas. “Speaking about it helps me face the grief.”