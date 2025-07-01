With less than a month until the Upper House election, Sanseito — a relatively new right-wing populist party — claims it is gaining support through its “Japanese First” approach, while experts say conservative voters who left the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) are turning to the fledgling party by default.

Sanseito lawmakers themselves say the catchphrase is boosting the party’s popularity.

"We aren’t trying to badmouth foreigners. We aren’t saying we should exclude foreigners.