The average income of Japan's prefectural governors stood at ¥24.13 million ($167,852) in 2024, a survey showed Monday.

The average rose by over ¥4 million from the previous year owing to an increase in revenue from real estate rentals, as well as stock disposals and increased bonuses, according to the survey.

Among 38 governors whose income levels were comparable to those of the previous year, 27 saw increases. The total average income consisted an average salary of ¥19.54 million and other sources totaling ¥4.59 million.

Okayama Gov. Ryuta Ibaragi recorded the highest total income, at ¥122.22 million — ¥22.86 million in salary and ¥99.36 million from other sources, including stock disposals. The lowest was ¥13.71 million, earned by Ishikawa Gov. Hiroshi Hase, whose salary was reduced by 30% under a local ordinance.

Among the surveyed mayors of 18 of the country's 20 ordinance-designated major cities, the average income rose by more than ¥2 million to ¥22.02 million.

The highest figure, at ¥40.79 million, was reported by Okayama Mayor Masao Omori. Hideki Nagafuji, the mayor of Sakai, a city in Osaka Prefecture, had the lowest, at ¥14.34 million.

The survey covered 42 out of the 47 prefectural governors. Gifu, Shizuoka, Hyogo, Wakayama and Kumamoto prefectures and the cities of Nagoya and Kyoto were excluded from the data mainly because their governors or mayors changed during 2024.

The income data was disclosed under the municipal regulations, which require public reporting of the incomes of prefectural governors and mayors of ordinance-designated cities who served throughout 2024.