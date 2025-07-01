Faced with what it views as a growing Russian threat and a potential U.S. troop reduction in Europe, Germany is aiming to swiftly ramp up military-industrial cooperation with Japan as it seeks trustworthy partners to help shore up Europe's defenses, the country’s envoy to Tokyo has said.

“We have no time to lose,” German Ambassador Petra Sigmund told The Japan Times.

“The threat we're facing is real as Russia might decide to test our ability to defend the sovereignty of European and NATO countries,” she said in an interview last week, less than a month after Germany’s top military official warned that Moscow could be ready to attack NATO countries by 2029 — or earlier.