A Nobel Prize-winning anti-nuclear group launched an online memorial Tuesday for the 38,000 children who died in the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ahead of the 80th anniversary next month.

It features more than 400 profiles with details of the children's lives, "their agonizing deaths and the grief of surviving family members," said the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) in a statement.

"By sharing their heart-wrenching stories, we hope to honor their memories and spur action for the total abolition of nuclear weapons — an increasingly urgent task given rising global tensions," it said.