East Japan Railway’s iconic Cassiopeia sleeper train completed its final journey on Monday evening, marking the end of a 25-year era for the luxury service once known for connecting Tokyo to Sapporo in Hokkaido.

The train pulled into Ueno Station shortly after 5:30 p.m., sounding its horn as it arrived at Platform 13 to applause and cheers from gathered railway enthusiasts. Among them was a 31-year-old office worker from Saitama Prefecture, taking her 32nd trip on the Cassiopeia.

“I loved watching the scenery and dining in the restaurant car,” she said. “It was truly the best journey.”

Originally launched in 1999, the Cassiopeia gained a loyal following for its fully double-decker design and upscale sleeper accommodations. The service ended regular operations in 2016 following the launch of the Hokkaido Shinkansen but continued running a few times a month as a chartered sightseeing train, mainly serving routes between Ueno and major cities in the Tohoku region. Its retirement was prompted by aging infrastructure and equipment.

Passengers aboard the final tour, which traveled from Sendai Station, expressed gratitude and nostalgia. “We had such a happy time,” one traveler said with a smile, as fans shouted, “Thank you!”

With the Cassiopeia’s retirement, the only remaining sleeper train operated by JR East is the upscale Train Suite Shiki-shima. However, the company says it plans to launch a new overnight limited express service in spring 2027.

Translated by The Japan Times