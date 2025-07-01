The government plans to study how food trucks owned by local governments and dispatched to serve hot meals following disasters can be used at other times.

The Cabinet Office is considering a program that would allow local governments to lease such vehicles to business operators in normal times and receive maintenance fees in return, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

It plans to conduct a survey in fiscal 2025 to learn the current status of these food trucks across the country.

As local governments face severe financial conditions, the Cabinet Office intends to pave the way for them to receive help from the private sector in preparing for natural disasters, which are becoming more frequent and devastating.

Local governments rushed to buy food trucks and restroom trailers after such vehicles were made eligible for regional revitalization grants under the central government's supplementary budget for fiscal 2024.

However, food trucks require a cook to operate, whereas restroom trailers are easier to use at events. In addition, it is necessary to confirm whether local governments are legally allowed to lease their assets for profit.

"It may be efficient if business operators using food trucks in normal times are mobilized in times of emergency," said a Cabinet Office official.

The Cabinet Office will review laws including those on food sanitation and vehicle management to see whether there are any rules that prevent the wider use of the food trucks.