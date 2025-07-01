Amid heightened concerns over child safety, the government is expanding the scope of its planned background check system designed to protect children from sexual offenders.

A new system, commonly referred to as the “Japanese version of the U.K.’s Disclosure and Barring Service,” is set to go into effect in December 2026. It aims to ensure a safe learning environment for minors by facilitating background checks on individuals seeking work that involves interacting with children.

The expanded guidelines will apply not only to schools and kindergartens, but also to community spaces such as children’s cafeterias and talent agencies.