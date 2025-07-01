Police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of fatally stabbing an employee at the Sunshine City shopping complex in the Ikebukuro area of Tokyo’s Toshima Ward on Tuesday morning, according to police reports quoted by NHK.

At around 11:50 a.m, a call was made from a law firm on the 31st floor of the building housing the shopping center reporting that “an employee has been stabbed.” The male suspect reportedly brandished a bladed weapon and slashed the male victim, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The suspect turned himself in at a police box while holding a knife soon after the attack. He initially said that although he attacked the victim, he didn’t remember the incident, according to police, saying, “When I came to, I had already stabbed him.” As the victim was still alive at the time, police arrested him on an initial charge of attempted murder.

NHK reported that the suspect may also be an employee at the same law firm as the victim. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Information from Jiji added