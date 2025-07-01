It was a Thai court decision last year that swept Paetongtarn Shinawatra into the prime minister's office and now, once again, the fate of the 38-year-old novice politician lies in the hands of the judiciary.

The Constitutional Court suspended Paetongtarn — Thailand's youngest prime minister — from office on Tuesday, pending a case that seeks her dismissal over a controversial phone call last month with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

"I want to apologize to people who are upset by all of this," Paetongtarn told reporters on the steps of Government House in Bangkok, where she only took office last August after the shock dismissal of her predecessor by a court order.