Hong Kong leader John Lee insisted the city has become safer and more competitive as he commemorated the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule Tuesday, while critics said repression has eroded the hub's international reputation.

The former British colony was handed over to China in 1997 under a "One Country, Two Systems" governance model, which guaranteed key freedoms and a high degree of autonomy not enjoyed on the mainland.

In previous years, the July 1 anniversary drew demonstrations and marches from Victoria Park. But authorities have cracked down on dissent after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019.