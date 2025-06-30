Over the past two years, Israel has become more militarily dominant in the Middle East than at any time in its history. But its success has also laid the groundwork for future risks.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, Israel has crushed the Palestinian group and brought Hezbollah — widely considered the world’s most powerful militia — to its knees, crippling Tehran’s regional proxy network.

Within the last two weeks, it’s dealt severe blows to its arch-enemy Iran, a country 75 times the size of Israel and with a population nine times bigger — and achieved a decades-long goal by bringing the U.S. directly into the fight.