Ruling and opposition party leaders are reacting skeptically or with caution to growing speculation the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito would seek to expand their ruling coalition if they lose their majority in the July 20 Upper House election.

The Upper House campaign for half of the 248-seat chamber kicks off Thursday, and for the ruling coalition, 50 is the magic number.

If the LDP and Komeito collectively win fewer than 50 seats, they lose their majority. That would force them to either remain a two-party ruling coalition and face the difficult and time-consuming process of gaining agreement from at least one opposition party for every piece of legislation in both chambers of parliament, or invite an opposition party into their coalition.