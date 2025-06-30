The average income of Japanese lawmakers in 2024 stood at ¥25.13 million ($174,679), almost unchanged from the previous year, both chambers of the parliament said Monday.

The top earner among Diet members was Kenji Nakanishi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party with ¥662.45 million, mostly from capital gains and dividends from his shareholdings.

Four lawmakers earned over ¥100 million, and all of them were LDP members.