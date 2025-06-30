Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Monday on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old woman, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in her apartment in the city of Toyoda, Aichi Prefecture, according to local authorities.

The Aichi Prefectural Police took the suspect, Rikuto Ando, a part-time worker from the city, into custody on Monday. He admitted to the charges during questioning, police said.

Ando is accused of killing company employee Chiara Higashikawa. Investigators believe he stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife sometime between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Police discovered her body on Sunday, after Higashikawa’s family reported to police through the building’s property management company that they had been unable to reach her.

Upon finding her body, authorities launched a murder investigation and identified Ando — believed to have been in a relationship with Higashikawa — through analyzing her personal connections. While pursuing leads, police pulled him over in Fukui Prefecture and took him into custody for questioning after he caused a traffic accident in Kyoto Prefecture, then made the arrest.

