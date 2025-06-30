One of Hong Kong's last remaining opposition parties has officially disbanded, its leader announced Sunday, citing "immense political pressure" as Beijing's yearslong crackdown on dissent transforms the semiautonomous Chinese city.

The League of Social Democrats (LSD), founded in 2006, championed democratization and grassroots issues in Hong Kong's legislature and on the streets.

Its lawmakers were known for their colorful heckling and symbolic protests in legislative sessions, which included lobbing bananas and fish sandwiches.