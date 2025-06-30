The Dalai Lama, the charismatic Buddhist spiritual leader lauded worldwide for his tireless campaign for greater autonomy for his Tibetan homeland, will celebrate his 90th birthday in July.

A thorn in China's side, Tenzin Gyatso became the face of the Tibetan cause as he crisscrossed the globe, mixing with royalty, politicians and celebrities.

With his famous beaming smile, the Dalai Lama has become a global symbol of peace whose message transcends religion. He is regarded by his many supporters as a visionary in the vein of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.