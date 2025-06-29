U.S. President Donald Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut bill prevailed in a crucial Senate test vote, a sign that Republican leaders are resolving the infighting over portions of the legislation and moving toward meeting a July 4 deadline the president has set for passage.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his lieutenants may still need to tweak portions of Trump’s signature economic legislation in order to win the 50 votes it needs to pass the Senate.

But the Senate voted Saturday to begin debate on the legislation just hours after party leaders unveiled the latest version of the massive tax and spending package. The measure advanced by a 51 to 49 vote, with just two Republicans voting to stall consideration.