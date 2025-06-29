U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday the United States was "not going to stand" for the continued prosecution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

An Israeli court on Friday rejected Netanyahu's request to postpone giving testimony in his corruption trial, ruling that he had not provided adequate justification for his request.