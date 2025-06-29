A 39-year-old woman in Tokyo has been working to help people with disabilities get jobs in an effort to create a society that recognizes the value of all people.
In May 2018, Rie Usui, who now runs a talent agency for disabled people, welcomed a young woman in a wheelchair to her home doubling as a nail salon.
The woman had complained that there were no barrier-free nail salons that accommodated wheelchair users, and no schools offering nail design courses to people with disabilities.
