The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition held a commemorative ceremony Sunday as the total number of visitors, including staff, reached 10 million at the Expo in Osaka.

"The number of customers is increasing more and more, at a faster pace than we thought," Secretary-General Hiroyuki Ishige said during the event in the Expo venue.

Kazuhiro Asano, a certified public accountant from Yamagata, became the 10 millionth visitor. Asano, who was visiting with his family, received commemorative gifts including special passes allowing unlimited entries during the summer period.

According to the association, the number of general visitors by Saturday was 8.49 million. In addition, 1.37 million people, including pavilion staff and press personnel, entered the venue, bringing the total to about 9.86 million.

The Expo started on April 13 for a six-month run.