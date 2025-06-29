Bereaved family members and government officials attended a memorial in Hitoyoshi, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, just under five years since torrential rain left 67 people dead and two people unaccounted for.

The hard-hit city of Hitoyoshi hosted the memorial, which was attended by Kumamoto Gov. Takashi Kimura. Attendees observed a moment of silence.

"I will think about what I can do and do my best," Yushin Sakaime, an 18-year-old high school student, said in a speech representing participating citizens.

Hitoyoshi Mayor Hayato Matsuoka pledged to continue supporting all of those affected by the disaster.

The disaster, which began on July 4, 2020, caused flooding in areas along the Kuma River. Three other affected municipalities will again refrain from holding ceremonies this year, with many bereaved family members becoming too old to attend. They will instead set up tables for floral offerings.

In Hitoyoshi, 21 people died, including from indirect causes. According to the Kumamoto government, 42 people from 19 households were receiving reconstruction support at temporary housing and elsewhere as of the end of May this year.