Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 50-year-old caretaker for alleged sexual abuse of a woman with serious dementia at a group home for the elderly in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

The police arrested Takahiro Torii on suspicion of molesting the woman in her 70s while inside a restroom stall in the group home he works for between May 10 and June 11. He is also suspected of shooting videos of the act.

Police are further investigating some 20 videos they discovered on his smartphone which contain such footage.

Torii reportedly told investigators that he had abused the woman "to relieve stress." He said the woman had used abusive language toward care workers.

According to police, he has been working part-time at the group home since around autumn of 2014 and has been assigned to take care of the woman. He was working when the incident occurred.

The latest case was uncovered when police found the videos on Torii's smartphone while investigating the case of another elderly person who died at the group home.

Police have seized three smartphones and three PCs from Torrii's house.

Translated by The Japan Times