Nearly half a century has passed since the first government-recognized abduction of Japanese nationals by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s, yet the issue remains unresolved.

Sakie Yokota, 89, is now the only surviving parent of a Japanese abductee. Her daughter, Megumi Yokota, became a symbol of the issue after being abducted in 1977 at the age of 13.

The Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea continues to press the government for stronger action. The group has collected signatures to rally public support, hoping that Megumi and other abductees can be brought home while her mother is still alive to welcome them.