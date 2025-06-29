The U.S. Army aims to play a pivotal role in deterring China and keeping its forces at bay in the event of a conflict by bringing in increased firepower, cutting-edge tech and boosting interoperability with Indo-Pacific allies and partners, according to the service's regional deputy commander.

“The army can now hold planes and ships at risk in places that potential adversaries didn't account for,” Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, the U.S. Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) deputy commanding general, told The Japan Times in a recent interview when asked about the service’s role in a regional conflict — including a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.

For nearly two decades, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been systematically planning, training and building the forces it believes are required to invade self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing views as a breakaway province.