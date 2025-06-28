Eight American researchers have arrived at a university in southern France, as the country pushes to offer "science asylum" to U.S. academics hit by federal research spending cuts under U.S. President Donald Trump.

The University of Aix-Marseille (AMU) welcomed the scholars on Thursday, following the March launch of its "Safe Place for Science" initiative, the first among 20 set to relocate there in coming months.

The program has already drawn nearly 300 applicants from top institutions such as Stanford, NASA, and Berkeley.