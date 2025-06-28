From her corner of the United States near Houston, Texas, stay-at-home mother Loretta Torres, 38, admires President Donald Trump’s confidence and bargaining style. She has no complaints with his presidency.

In Des Moines, Iowa, Lou Nunez, an 83-year-old U.S. Army veteran, has been horrified by Trump’s cuts to federal agencies, whipsaw tariff announcements, and crackdowns on protesters.

Terry Alberta, 64, a pilot in southwestern Michigan, supports most of Trump’s policies but he thinks some of the slashed federal spending might have to be restored and he dislikes the president’s demeanor. "I get really frustrated with him when he starts calling people names and just saying crazy things,” he said.