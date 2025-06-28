The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will discuss how to best run the government after next month's House of Councillors election, as arranging a partial coalition would take time, Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama has said.

"The most important thing is that we run the government as we listen to what each parliamentary group has to say on various issues," Moriyama said in an interview Thursday, when asked about the possibility of expanding the LDP-Komeito coalition after the July 20 Upper House election.

Moriyama said that "arrangements take time" to forge a partial alliance under which the ruling camp asks opposition parties for cooperation on individual political issues.