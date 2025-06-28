The Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-1 aircraft, the country's first domestically made patrol aircraft, is underused mainly due to engine corrosion and problems with electronic devices, the government's Board of Audit has said.

Reporting the outcome of its probe into the matter Friday, the board called for making maximum use of knowledge gained from past malfunctions and conducting appropriate tests to improve the performance of the aircraft.

The board stopped short of disclosing details of the low operational status, such as the number of aircraft active at present, citing national security concerns.