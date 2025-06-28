The European Union on Friday proposed making all eel species, including the Japanese eel, subject to regulation under an international treaty to protect endangered species — a move that Japan opposes.

The EU, along with the Dominican Republic, Panama and Honduras, submitted the proposal to the secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES.

The proposal is aimed at putting fry, full-grown eels and processed eel products of all 18 species under regulation.

CITES, also known as the Washington convention, lists animals and plants requiring protection in annexes on three levels depending on the degree of regulation. The EU and others seek to add all eel species to the second level.

The proposal will be discussed among parties to the pact at a conference in Uzbekistan from November to December.

If the proposal is approved, exporters will be obliged to issue permits based on scientific assessments, putting eels and processed products under stricter trade control.

Japan, where eels are prized food, opposes the proposal.

"There is no risk of eels becoming extinct due to international trade," a fisheries agency official has said.

On Friday, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi voiced deep regret over the situation, adding that his country will do everything it can to block the adoption of the proposal in cooperation with China and South Korea.