U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would “get the conflict solved with North Korea,” while also saying that such a conflict "wouldn't involve us.”

Asked about a report that the North Korean side had refused to accept a letter from Trump to Kim aimed at kick-starting long-stalled bilateral talks, the U.S. president did not answer the question, but instead touted his ties with Kim.

“I get along with him very, very well, and we'll get the conflict solved with North Korea,” Trump told reporters at a White House event. “Somebody's saying there's a potential conflict, I think we'll work it out.”