U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to deport migrant Kilmar Abrego for a second time but does not plan to send him back to El Salvador, where he was wrongly deported in March, a lawyer for the administration told a judge on Thursday.

The deportation will not happen until after Abrego is tried in federal court on migrant smuggling charges, a White House spokesperson said.

"He will face the full force of the American justice system — including serving time in American prison for the crimes he's committed," the spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, wrote in a post on X.