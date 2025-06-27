For Alejandro Barranco, a U.S. Marine veteran, it's difficult to process the way his father, a Mexican gardener, was detained in a raid in California as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in the nation.

"They handled this situation in a very unprofessional manner. These are not the standards of the United States government," Alejandro said in an interview.

Narciso Barranco, father of three marines, was intercepted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Saturday while trimming a garden at a restaurant in Santa Ana, a city south of Los Angeles.