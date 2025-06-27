U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said he was unaware of any intelligence suggesting Iran had moved any of its highly enriched uranium to shield it from U.S. strikes, amid continuing questions about the state of Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. military bombers carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday local time using more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

The results of the strikes are being closely watched to see how far they may have set back Iran's nuclear program, after U.S. President Donald Trump said it had been obliterated.