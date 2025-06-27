Fans bid farewell to four giant pandas at a zoo in the Adventure World amusement park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday, the final viewing day for the animals ahead of their return to China.

Rauhin, 24, and her three daughters — 8-year-old Yuihin, 6-year-old Saihin and 4-year-old Fuhin — will be transferred to China on Saturday, ahead of the expiration of the amusement park's contract with the Chinese side in August. They were all born at Adventure World.

After their return, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will be the only giant pandas in Japan.

On Friday, some 1,400 people lined up in front of Adventure World to see the four pandas, prompting the amusement park to open at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.

"They gave me a lot of happiness and comfort," said Ayako Takenaka, a 53-year-old from Honjo, Saitama Prefecture. "It's quite a pity because I had thought I would be able to keep seeing them again and again in the future," Takenaka said with tears in her eyes. "I wish for their happiness."

The birth of Saihin inspired Yukiko Matsuoka from the city of Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, to visit a variety of places to view animals. "I only have gratitude because it started here," the 47-year-old said with a smile. "I want to see them off with a happy heart."

"I find them cute but feel sad," said Yuma Okazono, a 20-year-old from Kobe. "I hope they will remain in good shape in China."

All giant pandas in Japan, including those born in the country, are on loan from China for breeding research purposes.