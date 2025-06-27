If you live in Japan or have visited, chances are you know Donna Burke — or more specifically, her voice. The effervescent Australian voice actress, singer and entrepreneur invokes a soothing tone as she announces upcoming stops and safety announcements to those traveling by shinkansen.

"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the shinkansen. This is the Nozomi Super Express bound for Tokyo."

As salarymen tuck into bentos and cans of chūhai, and exhausted skiers watch the countryside disappear outside their windows, the shinkansen announcement voices invoke a sense of affection.